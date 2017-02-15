Cash reward offered for suspect in 2005 murder

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Mid-Michigan man wanted for murder and drug charges.

Investigators said Charles Edward Miles, 33, is wanted for the 2005 murder of Terrance Winters in Saginaw. He also has a felony warrant out of Genesee County for delivery of scheduled drugs, manufacturing drugs, resisting arrest and probation violations.

He also has several misdemeanor warrants, officials said.

Miles is 6' tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

If you have information, call 1-800-422-JAIL or use the P3tip mobile app.

