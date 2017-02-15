Man pleads guilty in deaths of 4 kids

An ex-convict accused of killing his two children and two older stepchildren at his suburban Detroit home has pleaded guilty.

Gregory Green, 50, faces four counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Chadney Allen, 19, Kara Allen, 17, Koi Green, 5 and Kaleigh Green, 4.

The two younger kids died from carbon monoxide poisoning and the two teens were fatally shot.

A mental evaluation found Green competent to stand trial.

Police say Green killed the teen stepchildren in front of their mother, who is also his wife, and then called 911. He's charged with first-degree murder, assault and torture. Green's wife, Faith Green, survived, despite being attacked with a box cutter and shot.

The Detroit Free Press reports Green agreed to plead guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 15 to four counts of second-degree murder in the case.

He was previously released from prison in 2008 after serving 16 years for killing his pregnant first wife.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / The Associated Press.