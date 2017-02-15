Century-old building to be turned into bar, restaurant - WNEM TV 5

Century-old building to be turned into bar, restaurant

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DAVISON, MI (WNEM) -

Plans to turn a century-old building into a restaurant and bar are moving forward.

Jim Waldron, Jr., general manager of Wenzel Buick GMC, purchased the Davison Hotel in 2013. Waldron said he plans to turn the 120-year-old building into a pub with an upstairs banquet and private rooms.

Approximately 30-35 jobs will be created with the project, including construction work and employees at the new business, Waldron said.

The project is estimated to cost $500,000-$750,000.

Waldron said he hopes to begin construction in about 30 days and be completed this fall. 

