Woman sentenced to prison in daughter's neglect death

A Michigan woman has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison after authorities said her 16-year-old daughter, who was born with physical and mental disabilities, died of criminal neglect.

WLNS-TV reports Cari Ann Wright of Onondaga Township learned her punishment on Wednesday.

Wright last year as part of a plea agreement admitted in court that she didn't feed Hannah Warner for a few weeks and that she didn't try to get help.

Wright pleaded guilty to second-degree murder while mentally ill. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop charges of open murder and felony child abuse.

Medical examiners determined that Hannah died in November 2015 from neglect. The girl weighed only 43 pounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

