Man accused of stalking leads police on 30 mile pursuit

A man accused of stalking a woman was arrested after a vehicle chase that lasted more than 30 miles.

Officers were originally called to an address on Cedar Street in Imlay City for a stalking complaint on Tuesday.

Investigators found Andrew Orlando, 27 followed a 28-year-old woman from her work in Shelby Township to her home in Imlay City.

The woman did not answer several phone calls from Orlando during her drive home, according to police. She knew Orlando was following her and decided not to enter her driveway for fear he would come to her house. Instead, she drove to a safe location nearby.

Police said Orlando parked in the woman’s driveway and waited for a period of time. A family member spoke with him and called 911 for help.

When officers arrived Orlando aggressively fled in a 2006 Ford F-350, they said. He also had an active, unrelated arrest warrant held by Almont Police Department.

Officers began pursuing Orlando about 7:34 p.m., followed by police from five other departments.

The chase went mainly north in direction for more than 30 miles through Imlay Township, Goodland Township, Burnside Township, Arcadia Township and eventually returned to Imlay City.

Police said Orlando drove at various speeds above and below the speed limit.

Lapeer County 911 dispatchers finally made contact with Orlando who refused to stop for police, claiming he was going to hurt himself.

Officers deployed spike strips twice, once at M-53 and Clear Lake in Burnside Township and again at Slattery and Lyons Road in Arcadia Township.

Several tires were deflated by the spikes, but Orlando continued to drive on, police said. Deputies and troopers also tried to disable the suspect’s vehicle, and two marked cruisers were hit by his truck.

The pursuit eventually ended about 8:20 p.m. in Imlay City when Orlando failed to navigate a curve at Borland and Reek Road. The vehicle entered a field and got stuck in the mud.

Once stopped, Orlando refused to exit his truck. Officials said when police removed him, he actively resisted and tried to fight.

Deputies eventually tased Orlando and he was taken into custody. He did not require medical attention, investigators said.

Police said the man and woman were acquaintances with several years of no contact.

The woman told police Orlando previously engaged in behavior that she considered stalking and she was afraid of him.

He has been charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding police, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Orlando was arraigned on Wednesday. He remains lodged at the Lapeer County Jail.

