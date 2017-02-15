Looking for something to do this weekend?

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Check out these activities going on around Mid-Michigan.

#MiFreeFishingWeekend : Everyone in Michigan is invited to fish for free Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19 for the 2017 Winter Free Fishing Weekend. A license is not required for the two days, but all other fishing regulations apply. Click here for more details.

There is a Free Fishing Festival in Bay County on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. It takes place at the Saginaw Bay Center at the Bay City State Recreation Area. More information can be found here: Michigan.gov/freefishing

The Fowler Center for Outdoor leaning will be hosting the 22nd Annual Ice Fishing Tournament on Feb. 18. It runs from 7:30 a.m-5:30 p.m. at 2315 Harmon Lake Road in Mayville. The grand prize pike winner gets $7,000. Fishing sessions are also available for a price. Click here for more information.

Firebirds Second-Annual ‘Flint Tropics Night’ on Feb. 18. Inspired by the movie “Semi-Pro”, the Firebirds will be wearing special themed jerseys, pants and socks. The puck will drop at 7 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the Firebirds Charitable Foundation which benefits local youth organizations throughout Mid-Michigan. Get more information here

Love to sing? Head to the Dow Diamond in Midland on Feb. 18 from 9- 12 p.m. for the 11th annual national anthem tryouts. The Loons are looking for people to perform the song before home games. Click here for more information.

Saginaw Valley State University will host its ninth annual breast cancer survivor reception and home basketball double header—called Pink Wave on Feb. 18. It’s free to breast cancer survivors from the Great Lakes Bay Region, guests are $10. Proceeds will go to St. Mary’s of Michigan Seton Cancer Institute’s Breast Cancer Fund. Click here for more information:

Moms, are you looking for a chance to dress-up and have some fun? Check out the Mom Prom on Feb. 18 from 7-11 p.m. There will be music, dancing, food and fun while raising money for Family and Children's Services. Just head to the Great Hall Banquet Center at the Valley Plaza Resort, 5121 Bay City Road, in Midland. It's a 90's theme this year and you must be 21-years-or-older. Find out more here.

Azares translates to opportunity and a chance, and that’s what La Union Civica Mexican’s goal is. Latino youth are invited to the Civica hall from 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 18 for an event to help Latino youth prepare for college. Afterwards, a dance, at the cost of $5, will be held to raise money for scholarships.

Chili? Yes please! The Flint Downtown Development Authority is holding its annual Chili Cook-Off on Feb. 18 at the Flint Farmer's Market outside pavilion. You can sample chili from several downtown Flint restaurants from 1-3pm and a trophy will be awarded to the winner. Click here for more information.

If your best friend is your pet, why not take them shopping? To celebrate National Love Your Pet day, Gormans is encouraging owners to bring their four-legged friends to the store. There will be give-away and prizes. Find out more here.

Want to see something strange? Check out the fourth annual Outhouse Race. It takes place at Hoyt Park in Saginaw on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. You'll find teams racing the outdoor privy, with first place taking home $300. If you're just there to watch, wear a warm and wacky hat, it could earn you a $50 gift card.

A community celebration for Black History month will be held on Feb. 18 at noon at the Hoyt Library, 505 Janes, in Saginaw. There will be music and light refreshments followed by a program at 12:45 p.m. Click here for more information.

Have a "lil sweetie' that loves to dance? Head to the Longway Planetarium in Flint, 1310 E. Kearsley Street. Tickets are $8 for adults, and $6 for 2-11-years-old. You'll also get the chance to see a showing of Perfect Little Planet. Get more information here.

It's your chance to have some fun, and help raise funds for the Special Olympics. On Feb. 18 there is a Bowl-A-Thon at Northern Lanes in Sanford. And a Two, 9-hole golf course set up on Sand Lake in National City.

