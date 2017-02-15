A new restaurant is heading to Mid-Michigan.

Gratzi will be moving into THE H Residence on the corner of Ashman and Main Streets in Midland.

Gratzi, which also has a restaurant in Ann Arbor, will feature “regionally inspired Italian cuisine with a distinctive flair.”

The Midland location will have two levels of seating, including 200 seats inside. Outdoor dining and accommodations for private dining will also be available.

The restaurant will also boast a wood fired brick and clay pizza oven that will produce specialty pizzas.

Gratzi in Ann Arbor is an award-winning restaurant that’s been in operation for more than 20 years.

The Midland location is slated to open in late 2017, and is expected to employ around 100 people.

>>Slideshow: Gratzi: New restaurant slated to open in 2017<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.