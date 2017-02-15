Schools closed Friday due to illness

Two Mid-Michigan school districts are closed Friday due to illness.

Ashley Schools, located in Gratiot County, was closed Feb. 16 & 17.

Vassar Schools is closed Friday due to influenza. The district is also closed Monday for President's Day and will reopen Feb. 21.

The school districts are part of a handful of districts that had to close this year due to illness.

