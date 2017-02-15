Schools closed Friday due to illness

Say goodbye to one of Saginaw's favorite family stops...at least for a little while.More >
Say goodbye to one of Saginaw's favorite family stops...at least for a little while.More >
Authorities have suspended a Saginaw doctor's medical license after authorities found he was overprescribing opioids and other drugs.More >
Authorities have suspended a Saginaw doctor's medical license after authorities found he was overprescribing opioids and other drugs.More >
Authorities say two people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Michigan.More >
Authorities say two people have died following a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Michigan.More >
A local woman dropped all pretenses - including her clothes - to see how well she could survive in the wild.More >
A local woman dropped all pretenses - including her clothes - to see how well she could survive in the wild.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's suitcase and called 911.More >
There's a new millionaire walking around Mid-Michigan - they just don't know it yet.More >
There's a new millionaire walking around Mid-Michigan - they just don't know it yet.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.More >
Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside his apartment.More >
Officials are investigating after a man was found dead inside his apartment.More >
The nation is still in shock after a man plowed his vehicle Thursday morning through a crowd of people in Time Square.More >
The nation is still in shock after a man plowed his vehicle Thursday morning through a crowd of people in Time Square.More >
The family of musician Chris Cornell, who was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, issued a statement through an attorney refuting "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.More >
The family of musician Chris Cornell, who was found dead in his Detroit hotel room, issued a statement through an attorney refuting "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.More >