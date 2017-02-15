Study: Millennials guilty of distracted driving

A serious threat to families across the nation was revealed after a new study from AAA's foundation for traffic safety revealed distracted and risky driving runs rampant on Michigan roads.

One group is culprit above all others, millennials.

"I speed every once in a while I guess," said Megan Groeneveld, millennial.

She isn't shy about her behaviors behind the wheel.

"I get a little road rage sometimes. I'll cuss somebody out if they cut me off," Groeneveld said.

According to the study, in the span of one month 88 percent of young millennials admitted to performing at least one bad habit while driving. Here is a breakdown by age:

Nearly 70 percent of 16 to 18-year-olds

Almost 89 percent of 19 to 29-year-olds

Nearly 80 percent of 25 to 39-year-olds

75 percent of 40 to 50-year-olds

67 percent of 60 to 74-year-olds

69 percent for seniors older than 75

Some of the behavior millennials were cited for included texting, speeding and running red lights.

The latest study on driving habits comes at a time when traffic deaths are on the rise. Traffic deaths rose 7.7 percent in 2015.

Millennials in Genesee County said they understand why their age group can be easily distracted.

"With the advancement in technology kids are always on their phones these days. It seems like we're losing some of that face to face interaction for our generation," Dan Balogh said.

With work, school and social obligations there are a lot of other things to be thinking about while driving.

"I think they've got so much other stuff they've got to focus on that sometimes they just don't pay attention to the roads," Groeneveld said.

