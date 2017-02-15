Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child, rape charges droppe - WNEM TV 5

Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child, rape charges dropped

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A 40-year-old man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child under 13 in an agreement to have some charges dropped.

Gregory Schultz pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13. In exchange for his plea, the prosecutors dismissed four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13, according to the Bay County Circuit Court Clerk.

The first-degree charges carry a life sentence.

Schultz pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 and he will be sentenced on April 3.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.