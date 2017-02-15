Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child, rape charges dropped

A 40-year-old man pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child under 13 in an agreement to have some charges dropped.

Gregory Schultz pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13. In exchange for his plea, the prosecutors dismissed four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 13, according to the Bay County Circuit Court Clerk.

The first-degree charges carry a life sentence.

Schultz pleaded guilty on Feb. 9 and he will be sentenced on April 3.

