Play takes place during '67 Detroit riots to premier this weekend

An upcoming production is set to take the stage just in time for Black History Month.

Detroit 67 follows a story of pain, struggle and love - capturing the sounds and emotions of a tumultuous time in the city's history as the '67 Detroit riots erupt on the streets.

"If you haven't seen anything at McCree in the last year or two, you want to see this," said Dennis Sykes, director.

The play opens this weekend at the McCree Theater in Flint.

Sykes said the cast and crew have been working since early January to put it together.

"They've been a bunch of professionals and I really thank them for all the work, the hard work they have done," Sykes said.

The play takes place in Detroit in 1967.

"There's chaos going on all around and inside the basement of the Poindexter home. You have the people going about their business and they are in their throws of starting an after hours joint of their own," Sykes said.

There are some notable hit songs in the play as well.

"There's a wealth of Motown music in there. You got 'How Sweet it is,' 'You better Shop Around,' 'Dancing in the Streets,'" Sykes said.

Pat Hill, cast member, said the music really makes the play.

"The music is really character of its own. The 45s, the Motown. They play a part just as much as all of the actors," Hill said.

The play runs from Feb. 16 through March 4.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.