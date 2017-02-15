Woman, niece to host special needs prom

A young woman and her aunt are working to organize a special event in Mid-Michigan.

They have been planning a special needs prom for several months now.

Quavonda Ezell and her aunt Crystal Brown can't wait to start the music and have the dance floor full in a couple of months.

Ezell, 25, has downs syndrome. She never had a chance to go to the prom in the past. Now she'll get to dance like teens do around the country every spring.

"I'm going to invite all my friends from my school," Ezell said.

The two have been putting together gift baskets to sell at the dance. The goal is to sell enough baskets and gather enough donations so there won't be an admission charge to the prom.

The "Stand by me Prom in the City" will be held May 6 at the Saginaw Masonic Lodge on N. Center. All participants will receive a certificate and there will be a king and queen, along with a prince and princess.

