High school student duct-taped to chair, teacher resigns - WNEM TV 5

High school student duct-taped to chair, teacher resigns

Posted: Updated:
Stock image Stock image
BANGOR, MI (AP) -

A teacher at Bangor High School in southwestern Michigan has resigned after a 16-year-old student told police he was duct-taped to a desk chair in class.

The student reported it to officers Monday. Another student videotaped the incident.

Police Chief Tommy Simpson said the teacher admitted to duct-taping the student.

Simpson tells WWMT-TV that the student uses arm movements while speaking and the teacher said it was a distraction. The teacher told police she duct-taped him as a joke.

The Associated Press left an email Wednesday afternoon seeking comment from the school district's attorney.

Six district teachers also were reprimanded this week and a school secretary resigned after they were secretly videoed in a tavern joking about which co-workers they would marry, have sex with or kill.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.