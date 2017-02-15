Angel shot offers women help during uncomfortable situations

Women who need to discreetly get away from a companion in public have a new alternative.

It's a growing initiative called angel shots and it's geared at helping women get out of uncomfortable situations.

Stephanie Anspach and her date were out celebrating a belated Valentine's Day on Wednesday. She said they met online, which can be pretty nerve-wrecking and potentially dangerous.

"You don't really know who you're meeting until after the fact," Anspach said.

Sometimes going to the bar can put you in difficult situations whether it's a creepy stranger or a date with someone you hardly know that makes you feel uncomfortable.

Bars have come up with a way for you to get help by ordering an angel shot.

"There's three or four different ways to order a shot and they each have different meaning," said Marc Blake, bartender at Macs in Saginaw.

Someone in distress can discreetly order an angel shot which is code for help. Then an employee of the bar can walk the person to their car, call a cab or call the police depending on the situation.

"I mean, here I had to park two blocks away to walk here so that's a lot alone. And if my date is suspicious or weird or inappropriate, by having an escort to my car I'd feel safe," Anspach said.

The angel shot was originally aimed at helping young women stay safe at bars, but it could apply to anyone who needs help.

"It would be a great idea if all the bars around town started doing it," Blake said.

He said he has never had anyone order an angel shot at his bar, but he would know what to do if they did.

As for Anspach, she feels safer knowing the help is there.

"If you're in that situation and you don't feel you can openly ask for help, it's a more discreet way of asking for that measure," Anspach said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.