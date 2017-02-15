Michigan man sentenced in Reno sex trafficking case

A Michigan man charged with sex trafficking and coercion in Reno has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

KTVN-TV reports that the Washoe County District Attorney's Office says 36-year-old Akporode Uwedjojevwe was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to the charges.

Authorities say an investigation determined Uwedjojevwe coerced three Michigan women, between the ages of 19 and 21, into going to Reno to work as prostitutes.

Investigators say Uwedjojevwe assaulted one of the women after they all checked into a Reno casino and she refused to go along with his plan.

The woman called 911 and Uwedjojevwe was arrested.

