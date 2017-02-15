Pistons take out Mavericks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- Reggie Jackson scored 22 points, Jon Leuer added 20 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-91 Wednesday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points, Tobias Harris 13 and Ish Smith 10 for the Pistons, led by 27 at halftime before holding on for the win.

Detroit outrebounded Dallas 56-36, led by Marcus Morris' 13, Andre Drummond's 11 and Aron Baynes' 11.

Dirk Nowitzki had 13 of his 24 points in the third quarter to help the Mavericks rally. Dallas pulled within eight early in the fourth. Nowitzki also had 10 rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 16 points, Seth Curry had 13 and Deron Williams 12.

The Pistons never trailed, taking a 10-0 lead to start the game, making 52.1 percent of their shots in the first half and leading 62-35 at the break.

