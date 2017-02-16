Lawmakers approve cut to Michigan income tax - WNEM TV 5

Lawmakers approve cut to Michigan income tax

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

You could start to see a few extra dollars pop up on your pay checks within the next few years. 

Michigan lawmakers approved a new bill that would cut Michigan's income tax to just under 4 percent. 

The cut would cost the state budget nearly $680 million next year. 

Supporters, however, said it could create a massive spur in economic growth. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.