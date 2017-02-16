Kid Rock for U.S. Senate? Unlikely candidate favored by some

Kid Rock for U.S. Senate? Some say, why not?

The Detroit Free Press reports state Republicans have their sights on the only prize that has eluded them in recent years – a U.S. Senate seat - and a GOP official favors recording artist Kid Rock.

No candidates have officially been announced to challenge U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018, but the Free Press reports names were mentioned at Saturday’s Michigan Republican Party state convention at the Lansing Center, including Kid Rock.

According to the media outlet, Wes Nakagiri, a Livingston County Tea Party activist who was elected to the party's central committee Friday night, said Kid Rock "has name I.D., is an out-of-the-box idea, and would kind of get rid of that stodgy Republican image."

The Michigan-native has openly spoken about his loyalty to the Republican Party and his endorsement of President Donald Trump.

He also campaigned with Mitt Romney in 2012.

