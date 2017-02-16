Crews conducting ice rescue training on Saginaw Bay

The Huron County Sheriff's Office is conducting its annual ice diving and airboat training in the Saginaw Bay area.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says the rescue and recovery exercise will get started Thursday morning at Sand Point in Caseville Township. At least eight divers are expected to go into the water in Wild Fowl Bay, about a mile offshore.

A crew and airboat from the Saginaw River Coast Guard Station also is expected to participate in the training.

Four holes to test the ice thickness were drilled Monday at the training site. The ice was found to be no less than 10 inches thick.

Hanson says warmer weather and sunshine Friday are expected to deteriorate ice conditions on the bay which is northeast of Saginaw in Michigan's Thumb region.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.