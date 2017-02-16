WantedWednesday: Christina Jo Rhodes

Police need your help locating a woman wanted for theft and fraud.

Christina Jo Rhodes is approximately 5’4” and weighs about 200 pounds. The Midland Police Department said she is wanted for felony vehicle theft, criminal bench warrant for vehicle theft and a misdemeanor warrant for fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 989-839-4713.

