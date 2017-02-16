Photos: Male, female wanted for questioning in retail fraud

Police need your help identifying two people wanted for questioning.

Midland Police Department posted the surveillance video images to their Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The photos show a male wearing a red hat and black jacket as well as a female wearing a tan sweater and scarf.

They are both wanted for questioning in a retail fraud, police said.

Investigators didn't say what store the surveillance video images came from.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 989-839-4719.

