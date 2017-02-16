Photos: Male, female wanted for questioning in retail fraud - WNEM TV 5

Photos: Male, female wanted for questioning in retail fraud

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: Midland Police Department Courtesy: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Police need your help identifying two people wanted for questioning.

Midland Police Department posted the surveillance video images to their Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The photos show a male wearing a red hat and black jacket as well as a female wearing a tan sweater and scarf.

They are both wanted for questioning in a retail fraud, police said.

Investigators didn't say what store the surveillance video images came from. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 989-839-4719.

>>>Slideshow: Male, female wanted for questioning<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.