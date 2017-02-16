Man arrested for maintaining drug house - WNEM TV 5

Man arrested for maintaining drug house

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Courtesy: MDOC Courtesy: MDOC
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities have arrested a Caseville man for allegedly maintaining a drug house.

Walter H. Bedford, 35, was arrested Monday, Feb. 13 on felony charges. The charges are a result of a 2016 investigation by the Huron County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said Bedford posted 10 percent of a $5,000 bond on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports Bedford was previously convicted on three other drug charges. 

Officials encourage residents to submit tips about illegal drug activity to the department by calling 989-269-6500 or using their TIPS Line at 989-269-2861. You can also send a Facebook message on the Huron County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force page. 

>>>Mid-Michigan mug shots<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.