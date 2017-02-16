Driver leads police on high-speed chase; 2 arrested

Authorities have two people in custody after an early morning chase through Saginaw County.

Saginaw County 911 dispatchers said several officers with Saginaw Police Department, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department and Michigan State Police were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

It began in Saginaw when deputies tried to stop the driver of a yellow Aztec wanted for an arrest warrant. The driver, Brian Osika, 27, from Oakley, sped off, leading police from I-675 to southbound I-75. Officials said the chase reached speeds up to 90 miles per hour on I-75.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel said the chase ended in Bridgeport Township when the driver saw Michigan State Police set up stop sticks on the highway. The driver stopped, and the female passenger, Patience Valentine, 21, from Chesaning, fled on foot but was captured shortly after, according to officials.

Video from TV5 viewer James Newsom shows the scene after the vehicle was pulled over along I-75 in Saginaw County.

Federspiel said the man was wanted on a felony home invasion charge and the woman was wanted on a felony drug count.

Both violated conditions of the "Swift and Sure" program, Federspiel said after they got tips the pair were planning to leave the state.

"It happens. You know you try to give people the benefit of the doubt. You try to give them a second chance. Not everyone appreciates that second chance," Federspiel said.

The program allows people to avoid jail time if certain conditions are met.

Despite Thursday's events, Federspiel stands behind the program.

"We're not the only ones in the country that do it, but we're one of the more successful programs in the country," Federspiel said.

At a cost of $30,000 a year annually to house one prisoner, Federspiel said you can't lock everybody up. He believes giving some criminals a shot at rehabilitation could be a win-win if it works.

Additional charges related to the chase are pending.

