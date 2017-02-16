Michigan isn't the happiest, but it's not the unhappiest either

Michigan may not be the happiest state in the U.S., but at least it’s not the unhappiest.

For the sixth time, Hawaii came out on top for 2016 in the Gallup poll that ranks states based on interviews with adults all across the country.

Gallup then creates well-being rankings based on finances, community, social lives and other factors.

For those of you sick of the cold, you might be surprised to learn that Alaska came in second in the poll, while West Virginia was the unhappiest.

West Virginia and Kentucky, number 49 on the list in 2016, have recorded the lowest well-being in the nation for the past eight years in a row.

Overall, states in the Northern Plains, Mountain West and some Atlantic states generally reported higher well-being levels, while states in the South and Midwest were lower on the list.

Overall, the national well-being score was 62.1, higher than in both 2014 and 2015.

Check out the slideshow to see where every state ranks, and it's overall score.

