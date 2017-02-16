Is monogamy natural? Scarlett Johansson says no

Is it too difficult to be in a relationship with only one person? Actress Scarlett Johansson seems to think so.

In an interview with Playboy posted on Tuesday, the actress talked about marriage saying she didn’t think it is “natural to be a monogamous person.”

“I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work. And the fact that it is such work for so many people — for everyone — the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing,” Johansson said. “It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.”

The interview will appear in the March/April 2016 issue, but People magazine reports the conversation seemed to be conducted before news of her split from second husband, Romain Dauriac.

“I think marriage initially involves a lot of people who have nothing to do with your relationship, because it’s a legally binding contract, and that has a weight to it,” Johansson said in the interview. “Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying.”

Johansson was also previously married to Ryan Reynolds. She previously called marriage a “beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

