Over 100 student works of art on display at local museum

A local museum is encouraging students to show off their stunning artistic abilities.

The Saginaw Art Museum has over 100 beautiful new works of art on display and all of them were crafted by students right here in Mid-Michigan.

The MAEA Region 11 Student Exhibition is on display from through Feb. 19. The exhibition showcases artwork in a variety of media from regional elementary, middle and high school students.

Student submissions came from Saginaw, Gratiot, Tuscola, Huron and Sanilac Counties.

