Volunteers: Help survey frogs and toads in your area

The Michigan DNR is looking for volunteers throughout the state to help with its annual frog and toad survey.

Frog, toad and other amphibian populations have been declining since the 1980 and studies suggest the animals are disappearing due to habitat loss, pollution, disease and collection.

The survey helps biologists monitor the number of frog and toads and where they’re located in the state.

“Fowler’s toads and mink frogs have a limited range in Michigan, unlike most other species that occur statewide,” said Lori Sargent, the DNR’s frog and toad survey coordinator. “Over the past 20 years, through analyzing the survey data collected, we’ve noticed a decline in these two species in Michigan.”

Volunteers will be given a permanent survey route, each consisting of 10 wetland sites. They’ll need to visit those sites three times during the spring when frogs and toads are actively breeding.

Observers listen for calling frogs and toads at each site, identify the species and make an estimate count of how many there are in the area.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Lori Sargent at 517-284-6216 or SargentL@michigan.gov.

Michigan has the second-longest-running such survey in the country, after Wisconsin.

For more information, click here.

