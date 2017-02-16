Furry friends welcome at weekend shopping event

If your best friend is your pet, you’re going to love this.

Gordmans is once again holding an event to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day.

Shoppers are invited to bring their furry friends, big or small, to Gordmans on Feb. 18.

There will be giveaways, chances to win prizes, and opportunities to support important nonprofit organizations that benefit animals.

Some of the freebies include a free bag of dog treats to the first 50 guests, while supplies last.

There’s also a contest to take a selfie with your pet and enter a drawing to win a $150 gift card.

There is a Gormans located at 5204 Bay Road in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.

