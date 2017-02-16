Organization to host 'Mom Prom' fundraiser

One big event this weekend looks to benefit local families and individuals in need.

A group of women put on their best outfits Thursday morning to promote the second annual Mom Prom.

"Mom Prom is the biggest ladies night out of the year and more importantly it's a chance to make a difference for a really important cause - the mission of family and children's services," said Betty O'Neill, with Family and Children's Services of Mid-Michigan.

All the money raised from the event supports the organizations mission, which includes its pregnancy and post-pregnancy services.

"A lot of mothers face difficulties. They have issues, postpartum depression or struggles with just raising a family and family and children services is there to just help. No matter what the need. We provide services so you can come as you are and leave as you'd like to be," said Andrea Plouff, with Family and Children's Services of Mid-Michigan.

Attendees don't have to dress up in formal wear to attend the prom, but the event has a 90s theme based on the movie "My Best Friend's Wedding."

You can buy tickets at the door Saturday night. The event is for women only.

