Superintendent: Student brings airsoft gun, knife to school

A student could be facing expulsion after bringing a knife and air gun to a local school.

It happened Thursday at a Saginaw Township Community School, although it's not clear yet which specific school.

Superintendent Douglas Trombley said the student brought an airsoft rifle and knife to school to show off to friends.

The school called police, who confiscated the two items. Police then released the student to the parents.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.