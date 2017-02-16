Day without immigrants protests take place across country

Businesses across the country shut down as people protested President Donald Trump's policy on immigration.

In Detroit, hundreds marched against the president's proposed border wall with Mexico and his stance on illegal immigration.

Hundreds of Latino-owned businesses across the country shut down on Thursday to participate in a protest called "A Day Without Immigrants."

The protest was unknown to Joe and Yolanda Flores, whose Mexican restaurant was open as usual on Thursday.

"If I was aware of it I think we would have participated in that cause also," Joe Flores said.

The couple, both born in Saginaw, are the son and daughter of Mexican immigrants carrying on Ramon's Taco Hut, which has been in the family since 1972. Despite being citizens, they fear what Trump's immigration policies could mean for their family and others.

"My wife and I, we jokingly - I hope it's just jokes - with out customers 'you know that if you come tomorrow and we're not here that means that Trump sent us back to Mexico or something,'" Joe Flores said.

Latino owned businesses across Saginaw were open on Thursday, but many businesses in Detroit participated in the protests.

"We were expecting a delivery from Detroit today and it should have been here four hours ago and they haven't arrived. So I don't know if that's a direct effect behind this national protest," Joe Flores said.

Like many local families of Mexican descent, Joe and Yolanda worry about how the president's executive orders on immigration may be enforced.

"Because our parents are immigrants are we, you know, is there a target on our backs? That they could come and detain us and we would have to prove otherwise, you know, that we are U.S. citizens," Joe Flores said.

