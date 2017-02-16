Anti-bullying event held at local high school

Students at a local high school are learning to love and respect one another through a campaign called Rachel's Challenge.

It is named after Rachel Scott, the first student killed in the 1999 Columbine massacre.

"I would hope that she would be proud of what her family has done because they have invested a lot in this program," said Keyona Williams, speaker.

Columbine is a word universally recognized and will forever be tied to one of the worst tragedies in American history.

Twelve students and one teacher were killed at Columbine High School in Colorado by a pair of senior classmates.

It's the 1999 school shooting that brought Williams to Heritage High School on Thursday to spread a message of love and kindness.

"It doesn't take much to show kindness and if you can really adopt that showing kindness and compassion and you can make an environment like school or community a better place," Williams said.

Williams travels the country speaking to students about Rachel's Challenge.

The program focused on how treating everyone with kindness can help to prevent tragedies like Columbine from happening. The program gave the students five challenges to live by - eliminate prejudice, dream big, choose positive influences, speak kindly and start a chain reaction of kindness and compassion.

By the end of the event there wasn't a dry eye in the gym. It was a powerful message that left an impression on everyone.

"If we can create an environment where students feel comfortable and feel empowered enough to show kindness and compassion and hopefully we can create an environment of love," Williams said.

