Study: Most Americans feeling stressed over politics

The level of anxiety over the political climate and the country's future is at an all-time high and it's been rising since the election in November.

If the constant political back-and-forth on television and social media has you exhausted you're not alone.

The American Psychological Association has kept an anxiety meter for the past 10 years. It had been on the decline until now.

Lora Walkowski said she can see why.

"The way I see it, I'm not a big fan of Donald Trump. I'm not OK with him. And I see that since he got elected everyone's underlying hate has come out and that's how I feel about him. And it raises stress levels everywhere you go," Walkowski said.

Leading up to the vote 52 percent of Americans admitted they were stressed out about the election. Nov. 8 didn't do anything to put people's minds at ease.

Post-election 57 percent of those surveyed blame the current political climate for a significant source of their stress, but Karen Heinzelman isn't one of them.

"Not so much stressed out as just curious," she said.

The study showed people from both Democratic and Republican parties are feeling the stress.

