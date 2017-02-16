I-Team investigates dangerous intersection - WNEM TV 5

I-Team investigates dangerous intersection

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Brianna Owczarzak, Digital producer
Connect
By Alana Holland, TV5 Reporter
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A brutal crash at a Mid-Michigan intersection cost a little girl her life earlier this month.

A nearby store owner said it's not the first time there has been an accident at the corner of Dort Highway and Lippincott in Flint.

"I was shocked. If you see the video you, you can't watch it," said Mamoon Alenooz, owner of Mike's Cars.

Alenooz's security camera captured the devastating moment 4-year-old Amani Jones lost her life. She was crossing the street on her way to school when she was struck by a car.

"The city has to do something to this corner because we have an accident every week," Alenooz said.

He said he has seen crash after crash on his camera at the intersection.

The I-Team went to the Michigan State Police to get the crash data from that intersection. While there wasn't a crash every week there were quite a few.

Here's a look inside the numbers:

Year # of crashes
     2014               12
     2015               14
     2016               15
     2017                 4

About half of those crashes took place during inclement weather.

"I don't know if the roads in that area are necessarily inadequate," Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

He said after reviewing the data the crashes at the intersection seem to point more towards distracted driving and not problems with the intersection.

"Whether they were looking at a cell phone, texting, sending an email, putting on makeup, eating. It doesn't say that, but when you have 17 rear-end collisions that means the car in front of you stopped and you weren't paying attention," Kaiser said.

A representative from the Michigan Department of Transportation said work has been done recently at the intersection. A safety project installed sidewalks and sidewalk ramps at the intersection.

However, Alenooz said more work needs to be done.

"See more signage, more some, I don't know maybe put something in the road. Do something you know," Alenooz said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:49:07 GMT
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >

  • Driver turns self in after hit-and-run accident

    Driver turns self in after hit-and-run accident

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:29:27 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    The driver of a hit-and-run accident has turned herself in. The 30-year-old Lapeer woman allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.

    More >

    The driver of a hit-and-run accident has turned herself in. The 30-year-old Lapeer woman allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.

    More >

  • Police: Parents OD on heroin, leave newborn strapped in car seat

    Police: Parents OD on heroin, leave newborn strapped in car seat

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:33 PM EDT2017-05-19 16:33:48 GMT

    A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat. 

    More >

    A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.