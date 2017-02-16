I-Team investigates dangerous intersection

A brutal crash at a Mid-Michigan intersection cost a little girl her life earlier this month.

A nearby store owner said it's not the first time there has been an accident at the corner of Dort Highway and Lippincott in Flint.

"I was shocked. If you see the video you, you can't watch it," said Mamoon Alenooz, owner of Mike's Cars.

Alenooz's security camera captured the devastating moment 4-year-old Amani Jones lost her life. She was crossing the street on her way to school when she was struck by a car.

"The city has to do something to this corner because we have an accident every week," Alenooz said.

He said he has seen crash after crash on his camera at the intersection.

The I-Team went to the Michigan State Police to get the crash data from that intersection. While there wasn't a crash every week there were quite a few.

Here's a look inside the numbers:

Year # of crashes 2014 12 2015 14 2016 15 2017 4

About half of those crashes took place during inclement weather.

"I don't know if the roads in that area are necessarily inadequate," Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

He said after reviewing the data the crashes at the intersection seem to point more towards distracted driving and not problems with the intersection.

"Whether they were looking at a cell phone, texting, sending an email, putting on makeup, eating. It doesn't say that, but when you have 17 rear-end collisions that means the car in front of you stopped and you weren't paying attention," Kaiser said.

A representative from the Michigan Department of Transportation said work has been done recently at the intersection. A safety project installed sidewalks and sidewalk ramps at the intersection.

However, Alenooz said more work needs to be done.

"See more signage, more some, I don't know maybe put something in the road. Do something you know," Alenooz said.

