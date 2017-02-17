Couple crash car into ice, water-filled ditch

Authorities say a local couple is lucky to be alive after crashing their car into an ice and water-filled ditch.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Melbourne and Kochville in Zilwaukee Township.

A passerby saw the crash and were able to call police to assist the couple.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

It's believed alcohol may have played a role in the crash, police said.

