Michigan sports doctor ordered to stand trial

Michigan State women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages says she's retiring immediately, a day after the school announced her suspension.

Shocking allegations of sexual assault, abuse and a cover up. The I-Team uncovers disturbing new details in the case against a beloved doctor for many Michigan athletes and even us Olympians.

A judge has ordered a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor to stand trial on sexual assault charges.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. issued his ruling at the conclusion of a hearing near Lansing in which a 25-year-old woman testified that she was repeatedly molested as a child by Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He has pleaded not guilty.

The woman says her parents were friends with Nassar and the abuse happened from age 6 until age 12 during family visits to his home. She says he rubbed his genitals on her and digitally penetrated her, among other things.

"I remember it was dark in that room and he was standing in front of me and he had his pants down," the victim said.

Separately, Nassar faces child porn charges and is being sued by dozens of women and girls who say he sexually assaulted them while they sought treatment over a roughly 20-year period.

Nassar denies any wrongdoing.

“I am grateful for the dedication of the Michigan State Police Department and the prosecutors in the Department of Attorney General for their continued hard work on this case. I admire the courage of the young woman who had to relive her terrifying experience and I am grateful that Judge Allen bound over Dr. Nassar on these extremely serious charges," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said.

