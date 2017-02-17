Mid-Michigan teen a finalist on 'Project Runway: Junior' - WNEM TV 5

Mid-Michigan teen a finalist on 'Project Runway: Junior'

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MT. PLEASANT, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan teen is a finalist on a popular reality TV series that focuses on young designers.

Isabella (Izzy) Kostrzewa, a 16-year-old Mt. Pleasant Native, is a finalist on Lifetime’s “Project Runaway: Junior.” The show brings teen designers ages 13 to 17 together to prove amazing talent develops at a young age.

According to her bio on the show’s website, the Sacred Heart Academy junior began sketching at a very young age and attended the Dream Key Design Academy where she learned how to bring her sketches to life.

The teen designs for women and children and focuses on feminine and fearless pieces. Her skills include cutting, sewing, sketching, pattern making, drape and tailor.

Kostrzewa said she dreams of becoming a household name in fashion and making clothes that can “change someone’s life.”

The winner of “Project Runaway: Junior” will receive a full scholarship to the prestigious FIDM in California, a complete home sewing and crafting studio, a feature in Seventeen Magazine and a $25,000 cash price to help launch their line.

The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime. 

More information on the show, here

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

