Middle school student brings airsoft gun, knife to school

A middle school student could be facing expulsion after authorities say he wanted to show off an airsoft gun and a knife to his friends.

Saginaw Township Community Schools Superintendent Douglas Trombley told TV5 the White Pine Middle School student brought an airsoft plastic-pellet rifle and a knife to school on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Another student immediately told school officials, Trombley said. Police were called to the school about 10 a.m. and confiscated the weapons.

The school’s student handbook says a “student shall be subject to permanent expulsion from school according to Board policy and State law” if found in possession of “a dangerous weapon or facsimile on school property.”

Trombley said no threat was made by the student and he told officials he wanted to show the items to his friends.

