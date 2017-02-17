College students move back into their rooms after small fire

Dozens of students at a Mid-Michigan residence hall are moving back into their rooms after a small fire.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the Baker Hall East housing unit on Baker College's Flint campus.

Investigators said a small cooking fire in on the suites caused more than 45 students to be evacuated from the hall. The fire was extinguished before firefighters could arrive and no one was hurt, school officials said. The fire activated the sprinkler system, though, causing water damage.

Residents were re-located to Baker Hall West while the room was inspected.

On Thursday, students were cleared to move back to their rooms with the exception of three students who lived in the fire-damaged suite. Those students now have a new room.

The students did not have renters insurance, so Baker College is covering their damaged goods and paying to have their linens professionally cleaned, according to officials.

