Rock legends joining forces for U.S. tour will make stop in Michigan

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
DETROIT (WNEM) -

Rock legends REO Speedwagon and Styx, along with special guest Don Felder - formerly of the Eagles - will join forces for a U.S. summer tour that will make a stop in Michigan.

The “United We Rock” tour kicks off on June 20. A visit to the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit is scheduled on Tuesday, July 25.

Tickets will go on sale beginning February 24.

Midwest rock heroes REO Speedwagon and Styx have a rich touring and recording history together. In 2000, the bands recorded a live album and DVD called Arch Allies: Live at Riverport at Riverport Amphitheatre in Missouri. In 2009, the bands embarked on the “Can’t Stop Rockin’” Tour and marked the occasion with a single, “Can’t Stop Rockin’,” co-written by Styx’s Tommy Shaw and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin. In 2012 and 2013, REO Speedwagon and Styx hit the road together with the wildly successful “The Midwest Rock ‘n Roll Express” tour.

In January, Styx and Don Felder shared the Las Vegas stage for an unforgettable five-night limited engagement, “Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane,” at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas. 

