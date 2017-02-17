Suspect arrested after woman shot

A woman is in critical condition after an early morning shooting.

It happened Friday, Feb. 17 about 2:13 a.m. in the 3900 Hammerburg Road in Flint.

Police were called to the location for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

Police arrested a suspect on scene and formal charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ronald Dixon at 1-810-237-6905 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

