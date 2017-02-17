Man found shot, lying in the road dies from his injuries

A man found shot and lying in the road has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Feb. 16 about 12:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Fairfax in Flint.

When police arrived to the scene they found Michael Johnson lying in the road, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Sgt. Ronald Dixon at 1-810-237-6905.

