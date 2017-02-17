PHOTOS: Police searching for theft suspects

Police need help identifying two people wanted in connection with a theft.

Burton Police Department released surveillance video images of a man and woman who allegedly stole from a business on Hemphill Road in Burton.

The man is seen wearing a red sweatshirt and red hat. The woman was also wearing a sweatshirt and appears to have blond or light brown hair.

If you have any information, please call Burton Police Department.

>>>Slideshow: Police search for theft suspects<<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.