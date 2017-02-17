Watch this: Did you see that spider ya'll?

Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment. A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure. The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision. The affidavit says the testicles could n...

More >