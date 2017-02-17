Mixed martial artist has license suspended

The State of Michigan has suspended the mixed martial artist license of Tyler Dennis-James Meadows of Dearborn Heights.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has ordered Meadows to cease and desist any and all activity requiring an amateur mixed marital arts license.

This follows an incident on Feb. 4 between Meadows and Dylan Carpenter at the Joe Louis Arena.

Following the contest won by Meadows, Meadows abruptly jumped over and out of the contest cage and assaulted Taylor Vincent Moore, who served as Dylan Carpenter’s second, according to the LARA investigation.

Several people in the crowd were hurt, including a child who needed medical attention.

The violations included assaulting another licensee, outside of or while not involved in a contest and engaging in conduct that is detrimental to a contest or event, including foul or unsportsmanlike conduct in connection with a contest or event.

“All amateur mixed martial artists must conduct themselves in a manner consistent with the laws and rules applicable to mixed martial arts contests to protect the health, safety, and welfare of all participants and the general public,” said LARA Director Shelly Edgerton. “We want to ensure that professional and safe environments are provided for athletes and spectators at these events.”

