Michigan fire marshal: Stay off the ice as temperatures rise

State Fire Marshal Julie Secontine is urging Michiganders to stay off the ice with unseasonably high temperatures forecast for the state.

She says conditions are too dangerous and unpredictable for people and pets to venture onto ice-covered lakes, rivers and ponds.

She says emergency personnel respond to numerous calls regarding adults, children and pets falling through the ice or stranded on floating ice cakes. She says nearly 85 percent of ice emergency 911 calls result from individuals trying to save a pet who fell through ice.

People also increase risks by using makeshift bridges to cross a crack in the ice to go further out onto a lake or river.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout Michigan over the weekend.

