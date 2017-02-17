It’s a grand experience at Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel.

The Midland Parks and Recreation Department is offering the 4-day, all-inclusive travel experience to the historic hotel in partnership with the Michigan Recreation and Park Association.

It starts on Oct. 9 and runs through Oct. 12 for people 50-years-and-older. (At least one person in each room must be over the age of 50.)

The trip includes a variety of experiences, such as carriage tours, dancing and five-course meals.

For more information, including trip cost, call Marcie Post at (989) 837-6930.

