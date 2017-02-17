Man arrested after leading police on chase

A 26-year-old Mt. Pleasant man was arrested Friday morning after leading police on a chase.

A Mt. Pleasant police officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Rolland Jackson about 12:16 a.m. Jackson failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, police said.

The chase started on US-127 in Mt. Pleasant and ended in the city of Clare.

Jackson's vehicle came to a stop when the Clare Police Department deployed spike strips, which punctured three of the four tires, police said.

Jackson was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving. He is being held at the Isabella County Jail.

