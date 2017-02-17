Hall of fame wrestler George 'the Animal' Steele dies at 79 - WNEM TV 5

Hall of fame wrestler George 'the Animal' Steele dies at 79

Posted: Updated:

The WWE has confirmed the death of wrestling hall of famer, George "the Animal" Steele.

Steele turned pro in 1967 and was best known for his comical baby face, hairy upper body and bald head.

He was born in Detroit by the name William Myers and for many years moonlighted as a teacher and coach in Madison Heights.

Steele even earned his masters degree from Central Michigan University.

He was 79-years-old.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:49:07 GMT
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >

  • Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Sunday, May 21 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-21 19:53:47 GMT
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >

  • Plane has to dump fuel over lake, return to Detroit airport

    Plane has to dump fuel over lake, return to Detroit airport

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:11:07 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo
    A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.    The Detroit Free Press reports that spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Flight 159 took off from Detroit at 4:48 p.m. Saturday and that the indicator light came on about 30 minutes later.    Banstetter said the aircraft circled...More >
    A Delta Air Lines spokesman says a flight on its way to Seoul, South Korea, had to dump fuel and return to Detroit Metropolitan Airport after a cockpit light showed there was possibly an open maintenance panel on the outside of the aircraft.    The Detroit Free Press reports that spokesman Trebor Banstetter said Flight 159 took off from Detroit at 4:48 p.m. Saturday and that the indicator light came on about 30 minutes later.    Banstetter said the aircraft circled...More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.