Hall of fame wrestler George 'the Animal' Steele dies at 79

The WWE has confirmed the death of wrestling hall of famer, George "the Animal" Steele.

Steele turned pro in 1967 and was best known for his comical baby face, hairy upper body and bald head.

He was born in Detroit by the name William Myers and for many years moonlighted as a teacher and coach in Madison Heights.

Steele even earned his masters degree from Central Michigan University.

He was 79-years-old.

