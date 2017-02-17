Willie Horton to be inducted into Ted Williams Hitters HOF

DETROIT – Former Tiger Willie Horton will be inducted into the Ted Williams Hitters Hall of Fame on Saturday, February 18 at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL. Joining Horton in the 2017 induction class is MLB’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose.

Horton, who currently serves as a Special Assistant to Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila, enjoyed an 18-year major league career, including 14 seasons with the Tigers. A lifetime .273 hitter, Horton had 1,993 hits, 325 home runs and 1,163 RBI over 2,028 games.

Horton was named an All-Star four times in his career and was a two-time winner of the Edgar Martinez Award, earning the honor in 1975 and 1979. A member of the Tigers 1968 World Series championship team, Horton had his No. 23 retired by the Tigers in 2000.

The Ted Williams Museum and Hitters Hall of Fame is the first museum ever dedicated, at the time, to a living athlete. The museum’s goal is to preserve and build on the rich tradition and heritage of our national pastime – baseball. The museum’s mission is one of outreach and education.

